TRIPLE G VENTURES CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY
Kicks-Off Celebration at Summer NAMM 2021
We can’t help but recognize our global clients, partners, and our dynamic team enough for believing in us during this turbulent time.”FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC, a transformational business management consultancy obsessed with delivering pragmatic business growth acceleration, has reached the milestone of their first full year in business since initially launching in Framingham, MA last July.
— Triple G Ventures, Founding Partner, Gregg Stein
Since its inception, the firm has seen unprecedented growth. Over the course of the first 12 months in business, Triple G Ventures built a client portfolio of over fourteen cutting-edge brands from IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Pro-Audio, Music Technology, Entertainment, Ed-Tech, Content Marketing, and more. The company has also added a team of top talent with a presence in Boston, New York, London, Nashville, and Stockholm.
Triple G Ventures Founding Partner, Gregg Stein, said, “We launched at the height of the global health crisis. It was a bold move but we set out on a mission to add strategic and execution value to those aiming to thrive. Redesigning business models, opening doors, creating new opportunities, designing new products, expanding new markets, delivering bottom-line results, and creating new jobs is only but a reflection of what Triple G Ventures' growth mindset culture is all about. We can’t help but recognize our global clients, partners, and our dynamic team enough for believing in us during this turbulent time.”
Triple G is currently making appointments for the upcoming Summer NAMM event taking place in Nashville, TN, July 15-17, 2021.
About Triple G Ventures | Business Growth From Seed to Scale
Triple G Ventures is a global business growth consultancy dedicated to building business strategy and growth systems that propel trailblazers to massive success. With proven track records across IOT, AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Tech, Audio/Video Tech, EdTech, FinTech, CleanTech, and more; Triple G Ventures architects, delivers and executes transformative strategies for sustainable business success. Triple G Ventures specializes in brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, global sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, corporate financial business strategy, and planning. Triple G has a presence in Boston, New York, London, Nashville, and Stockholm and is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM). Triple G is also an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
