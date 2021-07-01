Frontman For iTunes Chart-Topping Little Wretches Releases Live Acoustic Set And New Lyric Video

New Live Acoustic Album Out July 1st

Robert Wagner

Little Wretches

"Live At The Mattress Factory - Songs From The Land Of Pit Bulls & Poker Machines" is out now. It follows their 2020 album, "Undesirables and Anarchists."

I really want listeners to be drawn to the detailed lyrics (about) the lives of people in post-industrial river towns, turning the folklore of Joe Magarac on its head, to portray REAL life..."”
— Robert Wagner of Little Wretches

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the international success of their 2020 album release, “Undesirables and Anarchists,” The Little Wretches’ frontman Robert Wagner will release a live, acoustic album. ‘LIVE AT THE MATTRESS FACTORY – SONGS FROM THE LAND OF PIT BULLS & POKER MACHINES is set to be released this July, with three previously unreleased bonus tracks. The original, acoustic set was recorded amongst an intimate gathering of friends and fans, as a way to showcase what Wagner’s solo shows are all about—audience interaction and connection.

“I really want listeners to be drawn to the detailed lyrics and the themes of the songs,” says Wagner. “How they evoke the lives of people in post-industrial river towns, turning the folklore of Joe Magarac on its head, to portray REAL life in a working-class ghetto, honoring the faithful resilience of people tough enough to survive in such locales.”

For the recording, Robert was joined by Dave Maund, an extremely skilled and dexterous cellist, who had played with the Little Wretches in the past.

The Little Wretches have also just released the official lyric video for "Who Is America" from their "Undesirables & Anarchists" album.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rxGYr1XD60

ABOUT ROBERT WAGNER/LITTLE WRETCHES: The Little Wretches earned their stripes during the indie heyday of the 80s and 90s in Pittsburgh. In 2020, frontman Robert Wagner issued two new albums, including "Undesirables And Anarchists," which featured a #1 international iTunes chart hit and received airplay on more than 100 AM/FM stations across North America. Wagner continues to perform at coffeehouses and small clubs. A Master's Degree holder, Wagner also counsels abused, neglected, traumatized and court-adjudicated youth. He is the co-founder of The Calliope Acoustic Open Stage, an event that has lasted 15+ years. Wagner is also a long-term cancer survivor. www.littlewretches.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Frontman For iTunes Chart-Topping Little Wretches Releases Live Acoustic Set And New Lyric Video

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Religion, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Frontman For iTunes Chart-Topping Little Wretches Releases Live Acoustic Set And New Lyric Video
Your Heart Will Be Entangled By Shihori’s Latest Music Video “Invisible”
Top 5 UK iTunes Singer Songwriter Sarantos Releases New Single "EyeBANGing" On July 1st
View All Stories From This Author