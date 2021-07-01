11 ELEVEN NETWORK EMPOWERS UNDERGROUND ARTISTS DURING BLACK MUSIC MONTH WITH TWO-DAY INDIE MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Global Music Fest Delivered Explosive Performances Hosted By Global Hustle Entertainment and Rap Commentator Gina Views, with Special Set to Air on REVOLT
Airing a one-hour special of Global Music Fest on REVOLT reinforces our dedication to providing a platform for independent artists and content creators.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVOLT announced the premiere of The Global Music Festival, set to air exclusively Saturday, July 3 at 10 p.m. EST, in collaboration with hybrid streaming entertainment platform and agency 11 Eleven Network.
— Kevin Ray - Founder of 11 Eleven
In an effort to highlight technology integration while also helping artists expand in the digital footprint, 11 Eleven Network along with Global Hustle Entertainment (GHE) joined forces to create a space that amplifies the voices of independent artists and creators of the next generation. Performers were able to reach a global community with high-quality content that will be memorialized on multiple streaming platforms, illuminating underground music culture. With a televised studio setting, artists were able to diversify their repertoire and elevate the scope of their career. The two-day Global Music Fest was the first of five shows from 11 Eleven Network’s residency at the historical Miracle Theater in Inglewood, California.
Invigorating performance after performance opened the two-day indie artist music festival with headliner slots taken over by West Coast-based super indie label Global Hustle Entertainment.
“It’s great to see that REVOLT and 11 Eleven Network are providing an opportunity for underground artists, especially during Black Music Month,” says Co-Founders of Global Hustle Entertainment Lexx and Big Dogg. “Their efforts in giving underground artists the recognition and attention they deserve is truly commendable.”
Along with their local and Midwest talent that kept the crowd energized with slamming performances by artists such as Elijah Banx (indie artist), Beachjay, Austin Fowler, Ky3, Danny Dierich, Champagne FLO, Keith Stewart and Mars attacking the stage, GHE co-produced the show and engineered the sound.
No Jumper Rap Commentator Gina Views hosted and curated day two bringing out LA’s top 11 indie artists to battle it out in an electrifying lyrical cypher. Eleven artists, three rounds and one stage put LA’s most talented rising stars to the test to secure the top spot. LA-bred rapper and musical artist Compton AV dropped by for a surprise fiery performance of his hot viral single, “Slidin’” featuring Snoop Dogg.
“Airing a one-hour special of Global Music Fest on REVOLT reinforces our dedication to providing a platform for independent artists and content creators,” says Founder of 11 Eleven Network Kevin Ray. “We have a true focus on mining local talent and introducing the next future stars.”
With mic-drop performances and must-see footage, catch your favorite indie performer on REVOLT July 3. Afterwards, make sure to catch behind-the-scenes intimate moments, interviews and never-seen-before clips on the 11 Eleven app.
ABOUT 11 ELEVEN NETWORK
11Eleven Media Networks is a hybrid digital entertainment platform and boutique agency established as an all inclusive resource for the next content creator. The streaming platform features exclusive music, videos, interviews, concerts, news, documentaries, episodics and eventually feature length programming. The agency offers creators and artists a one-stop hands-on approach to production, marketing, PR, branding and the virtual new world. As a culture accelerator, 11Eleven Media Networks equips artists and content creators with distribution, tools, support team and cutting-edge, live streaming technology. We stamp ourselves with the motto #culturemanifested. For more information on 11 Eleven Network please visit https://11eleven.tv/.
ABOUT REVOLT TV
REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT will launch a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more. For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.
Leslie Gay
11 Eleven Network
+1 909-754-7622
email us here