Joint Statement of the FLCCC & the BiRD Group on the Unethical and Questionable Methods of the Upcoming PRINCIPLE Trial

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance

The latest trial to test the efficacy of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19 is poorly designed and will deprive some ill patients of effective medicine.

The design of the study is highly unethical. There is absolutely no need to keep a lifesaving treatment from a group of patients to find out if it works.” — Dr. Pierre Kory, President, FLCCC Alliance

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of highly published, world-renowned critical care physicians and scholars, and the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group (BIRD), a U.K. based group of medical and scientific experts from over 16 countries, issued a joint letter today to the lead investigators of the PRINCIPLE trial at Oxford University explaining a list of concerns over the trial’s design and raising questions about the ethics of conducting such a trial.In the letter, FLCCC and BIRD voice their deep concern for the health of participants in the trial. The design of the trial will require several participants who are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms to receive NO treatment for the illness. The consequences of such a design could be catastrophic. Depriving patients of any treatment will likely cause more suffering and in some cases, even death. The groups question the need for such a design when the latest research shows beyond a doubt that ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID-19 in all stages of the disease.“The design of the study is highly unethical. There is absolutely no need to keep a lifesaving treatment from a group of patients to find out if it works,” said Dr. Pierre Kory, president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC. “This goes against everything we swore an oath to as doctors. The investigators need to redesign this dangerous study immediately.”In the letter, the two groups detail their additional concerns of the quality of the data the trial will produce. The trial intends to observe the antiviral properties of ivermectin in patients that have been showing COVID-19 symptoms for up to 15 days. It is well known that the virus naturally clears the body in 5 to 7 days. Measuring antiviral properties of a treatment when the virus may have cleared the body naturally is unlikely to be useful for providing reliable evidence or clinical guidance.“A trial like this is not necessary when there is a preponderance of the evidence that currently exists in several peer-reviewed meta-analysis that show that ivermectin is effective at preventing and treating COVID-19,” said Dr. Tess Lawrie, director of the Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy and organizer of the BIRD group. “The way the trial is designed, it is unlikely to produce any meaningful results. This can also be misleading to the public and medical professionals as it could send an incorrect message about ivermectin based on very poor data.”A copy of the letter can be found HERE About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care AllianceThe FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol, introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC’s new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol with Ivermectin has been released – and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.For more information: www.FLCCC.net About the BIRD groupConvened by The Evidenced-Based Medical Consultancy (E-BMC) in Bath, United Kingdom, the BIRD meeting was assembled according to the World Health Organization Handbook of Guideline Development to review the latest science on the safety and efficacy of Ivermectin for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The expert panel included medical and scientific experts from 16 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, France, Hungary, India, Ireland, Japan, Peru, Nigeria, South Africa, Philippines, United States, United Kingdom###

Dr Tess Lawrie, UK: "Data shows clearly Covid patients less likely to die if given Ivermectin."