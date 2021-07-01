Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EU plans to finish caged animal farming

The European Commission has outlined plans to propose legislation which would phase out — and ultimately ban — cages for farm animals, including rabbits, young hens, quails, ducks and geese.

The changes would be suggested by 2023 and introduced by 2027, the Commission said in a statement Wednesday.

Currently, only laying hens, broiler chickens, sows and calves are covered by the EU rules on caging.

“Animals are sentient beings and we have a moral, societal responsibility to ensure that on-farm conditions for animals reflect this,” Stella Kyriakides, commissioner for health and food safety, said in a statement.

Campaign groups welcomed the proposed changes.

“Today, the European Commission made a historic decision to leave a legacy for farmed animals,” Olga Kikou, head of EU at Compassion in World Farming, said in a statement.

“Citizens demanded change and the Commission received the message loud and clear, making an unequivocal and visionary commitment to phase out cages. The tide is…

EU plans to finish caged animal farming

