EU plans to finish caged animal farming
The European Commission has outlined plans to propose legislation which would phase out — and ultimately ban — cages for farm animals, including rabbits, young hens, quails, ducks and geese.
The changes would be suggested by 2023 and introduced by 2027, the Commission said in a statement Wednesday.
Currently, only laying hens, broiler chickens, sows and calves are covered by the EU rules on caging.
“Animals are sentient beings and we have a moral, societal responsibility to ensure that on-farm conditions for animals reflect this,” Stella Kyriakides, commissioner for health and food safety, said in a statement.
Campaign groups welcomed the proposed changes.
“Today, the European Commission made a historic decision to leave a legacy for farmed animals,” Olga Kikou, head of EU at Compassion in World Farming, said in a statement.
“Citizens demanded change and the Commission received the message loud and clear, making an unequivocal and visionary commitment to phase out cages. The tide is…