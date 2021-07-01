ICARO™ Partners with Poder360 for Premium News Content to 50M+ Users

AI-Powered Media App to Deliver Poder360’s Local, National, and International News to TIM NEWS Customers in Brazil

NEW YORK, NY, US, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., (ICARO™), a global digital media and technology company, today announces that it has entered into an agreement with Poder360 (translates to Power360 in English), a professional, independent and non-partisan news content company publishing text, photos, videos and newsletters daily to a Brazilian audience. ICARO’s AI-driven personalized media products will deliver Poder360’s breaking news to more than 50 million customers in Brazil, including users of leading mobile phone provider TIM Brasil’s newly-launched TIM NEWS app.

Poder360 offers coverage of national and international significance on issues related to power and politics, with a mission anchored in providing information and analysis with the highest quality and integrity. Poder360 both produces and partners with top-tier providers for breaking news coverage, creates in-depth analysis of recent events, and provides opinion-based takes from trustworthy guests with extensive knowledge of relevant subjects. With a mission grounded in non-political or partisan coverage, Poder360 strives to deliver impactful news in the public interest.

“I am excited to announce ICARO’s new partnership with Brazilian news leader Poder360, a leading world class producer and provider of high-quality news content,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “Poder360’’s award-winning local, national and international news coverage is a significant addition to our premium content providing best-in-class Breaking News, Sports, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Health & Wellness, Finance and Technology news which will be distributed to 50M+ subscribers via the groundbreaking TIM NEWS app powered by ICARO™.”

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks with over 135M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About Poder360

Poder360 is a professional journalism company. It publishes texts, photos, videos and newsletters daily. Its headquarters are in the capital of the Republic, Brasília. It began on April 18, 2000. On that date, journalist Fernando Rodrigues began publishing a page on political issues. On November 22, 2016, the page turned into Poder360. After several reformulations, Poder360 is the oldest digital native journalistic operation on politics and issues of power in continuous activity on the Brazilian internet.

Power360 is one of the initial adopting vehicles in Brazil of the parameters of the Brazilian chapter of the Trust Project, a consortium that has developed transparency and credibility parameters for the work of journalistic companies.

In 2018, Poder360 was chosen Digital Media of the Year by Aberje (Brazilian Association of Business Communication), and won the Esso Award for best website. https://www.poder360.com.br/.

