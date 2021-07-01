Enuit Successfully Completes SOC® 2 Type 1 Examination, Reinforcing its Commitment to Data Security
EINPresswire.com/ -- Enuit Inc, an award-winning provider of enterprise risk management (ETRM / CTRM) solutions for energy and commodities trading companies worldwide, today announced that it has successfully completed SOC 2 Type 1 Service Organization Controls (SOC) examination. The examination affirms Enuit’s long-standing commitment to data security practices and its customers that trust Enuit to secure, control, and efficiently manage their sensitive data.
Chunxing Shen, Enuit’s CIO said, “Completion of a successful SOC 2 examination will greatly strengthen the existing and potential clients' confidence in Enuit. I would like to thank our team for their hard work over the last several months and 360 Advanced to achieve this goal.”
He continued, “Working with 360 Advanced and other security consultant firms on our SOC 2 demonstrates Enuit's determination to provide secure and reliable software, hosting and SaaS services to our clients, and to help reduce their total cost of ownership of C/ETRM software.”
Enuit selected 360 Advanced, Inc. to perform the demanding third-party examination and was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria. The examination provided assurance about the suitability of the design of the company's controls in their description, to meet the selected trust services criteria, at a point in time.
About Enuit
Enuit was founded in 2008 with a single goal in mind: To bring to market affordable, functional trade management software. Our leading energy and commodity trading risk management solution, Entrade, supports Every commodity, Every feature, and Every user in one place on One Platform. For more information visit the company’s website at www.enuit.com
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is “Making Better Businesses” through their national Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board of Accountancy requirements. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit www.360advanced.com.
For more information on compliance solutions, contact Jim Brennan at jbrennan@360advanced.com.
