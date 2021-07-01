Rutland Barracks // DUI, Unlawful Restraint

CASE#: 21B402632

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 30, 2021 / 2219 hours

LOCATION: Benson VT

VIOLATION: DUI/ Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree

ACCUSED: Andrew Greene

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 30, 2021, at approximately 2219 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight in the Town of Benson.

Investigation revealed Andrew Greene (30) restrained a family or household member while preventing the household member from leaving the residence. Greene was also screened for driving under the influence and subsequently taken into custody for DUI and unlawful restraint and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland Town for processing.

He was later transported to the Southern State Correctional facility where he was held on an outstanding warrant.

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: Held on a warrant

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 01, 2021 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.