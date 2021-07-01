The Rising Geriatric Population Drives The Filgrastim Biosimilars Market

Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The population profile of most countries is becoming older, thus driving the demand for biopharmaceuticals such as filgrastim biosimilars to treat side effects caused by the treatment of various chronic diseases including cancer. The proportion of people above the age of 65 years increased globally and age-related chronic ailments also increased. For example, the percentage of seniors is expected to grow from 28% in 2019 to 38% in 2050 in Japan. The increase in the aging population has expanded the patient pool of many chronic diseases such as cancer. People suffering from these diseases are expected to be more vulnerable to chronic diseases, thus significantly impacting market growth during this period.

The global filgrastim biosimilars market is expected to grow from $0.72 billion in 2020 to $0.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The filgrastim biosimilars market is expected to reach $1.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The filgrastim biosimilars market consists of sales of filgrastim biosimilars and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture filgrastim biosimilars. Filgrastim biosimilar treatment is used to stimulate the bone marrow to produce more neutrophils (white blood cells) to fight infection in patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Major players in the filgrastim biosimilars industry are Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Intas Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz, Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Biocon, and Aryogen Biopharma.

The filgrastim biosimilars market report is segmented by application into oncology, chronic and autoimmune diseases, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, others and by distribution channels into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, by type of manufacturing into in-house manufacturing, contract manufacturing organization.

