Gear Up To Hike Ireland: Europe's No 1 Hiking Destination
Packing the correct clothing is key when planning a hiking trip in Ireland. Just remember - don't forget your waterproofs!
Outdoor Life wants all of their customers to feel confident and prepared when venturing into the great outdoors.”BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The island of Ireland has been ranked as Europe's best destination for hiking. The scenery, folk tales, and historic paths have created some of the best hiking trails. One of the best ways to explore the Emerald Isle is by planning a multi-day trip through the green hills, the stunning coastlines and the breathtaking cliffs.
— Outdoor Life Team
All you need for your Ireland adventure is a pair of sturdy shoes, a rain jacket, some lightweight gear and you’re good to go. At Outdoor Life we have a range of hiking boots and clothing in different sizes and materials to choose from. No matter the adventure they have got you covered.
Preparing for a hike in Ireland can be a difficult task due to the unpredictable weather. The sun could be shining and the next minute you could be faced with grey skies and thunderstorms. The best time to plan your Ireland hiking trip is between April - late September. The summer months in Ireland are busy with tourists and prices of hotels and attractions could rise due to increased interest. If you prefer something a bit quieter you should visit in late spring or early Autumn.
Packing the correct clothing is key when planning a hiking trip in Ireland. Just remember - don't forget your waterproofs! They will prepare you for all types of weather and will keep you dry when faced with surprise showers. However, just because it is raining doesn't mean that you will be cold. This is where layers come in handy. Wearing layers will allow you to regulate your body temperature as you can add or remove clothing if you feel too hot or too cold. Outdoor Life has a range of clothing from waterproof jackets and lined fleeces to base layers and thermal accessories. No matter the time of year, they will help you to prepare for your trip so you can hike in comfort.
When preparing for a hiking trip across Ireland, it is essential that you purchase comfortable footwear. Hiking boots are one of the most important items of clothing you can wear. If you don't purchase the correct footwear you may experience foot pain, blisters, and you may not be able to finish your walk. The majority of hiking in Ireland is off-road and off-trail. This means that you could be walking through bogland, mucky fields or coasts without a clearly marked path. Outdoor Life has a range of hiking boots in different sizes, shapes, and materials to prepare you for all types of walking conditions.
One of the first things to consider when purchasing hiking boots is ankle support. Some of the walking trails across Ireland can be rocky and uneven. If you have weak ankles then full height boots will be the best option for protection against injuries. The next thing is to make sure that your footwear is waterproof. In Ireland, we can experience all four seasons in the space of one day. Waterproof hiking boots will help to protect your feet from the Irish weather, from a light rain shower to torrential storms.
Preparing for a hiking trip can be confusing. Your mind may be swimming with questions like ’What type of shoes do I need?’ or ‘What if I haven’t packed the right gear?’ However, with Outdoor Life by your side your Irish adventure will be a piece of cake.
Outdoor Life wants all of their customers to feel confident and prepared when venturing into the great outdoors. Their team is available to answer any questions you may have on hiking and how you can find the perfect gear for you. For more information get in touch with them today.
V McGeehan
Gekkoshot
+442890730466 ext.
email us here