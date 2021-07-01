St. Johnsbury/ DUI/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403065
TROOPER: Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/30/21 at 2311 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Calendar Brook Rd, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Sheldon Sanborn
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/29/2021, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to Calendar Brook Rd in Lyndon Vermont to a report of a motor vehicle crash. Further investigation revealed that the operator, Sheldon Sanborn, had been operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and had crashed his vehicle into an occupied camper. Sanborn was arrested and charged for Driving Under the Influence.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/19/21 at 0800
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT:Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.