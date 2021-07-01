Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury/ DUI/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403065

TROOPER: Kyle Fecher                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/30/21 at 2311 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Calendar Brook Rd, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Sheldon Sanborn                                            

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/29/2021, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to Calendar Brook Rd in Lyndon Vermont to a report of a motor vehicle crash. Further investigation revealed that the operator, Sheldon Sanborn, had been operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and had crashed his vehicle into an occupied camper. Sanborn was arrested and charged for Driving Under the Influence.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/19/21 at 0800  

COURT: Caledonia County     

MUG SHOT:Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

