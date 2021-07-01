I-95 Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week for Construction on Two Improvement Projects in Philadelphia, Delaware Counties

07/01/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions at several locations in Philadelphia and Delaware counties for various construction activities under two separate improvement projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Philadelphia:

Tuesday, July 6, from 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Cottman Avenue Interchange and the work zone at the Bridge Street Interchange for various construction activities.

Delaware County:

Tuesday, July 6, through Thursday, July 8 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for pavement repair;

Tuesday, July 6, through Thursday July 8, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for pavement repair;

Friday, July 9, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for pavement repair;

Friday, July 9, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for pavement repair;

Saturday, July 10, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Edgmont Avenue (Exit 6) and Route 452 (Market Street) interchanges for pavement repair; and

Saturday, July 10, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Edgmont Avenue (Exit 6) and Route 452 (Market Street) interchanges for pavement repair.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The work on southbound I-95 between the Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges is part of the ongoing, project to reconstruct I-95 at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange.

The pavement repair is part of a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, Delaware County.

