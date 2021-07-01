FW: Hartford Road Closures Fire VT Alert Request

Due to storm damage much of Quechee is out of power and Quechee Hartland RD is closed from Turkey Trot LN into Hartland and Marsh Family RD is closed from Quechee Hartland RD to 1100 Marsh Family RD. Green Mountain Power Hartford DPW, and Hartford Fire are on site working to restore access and power to the area. If you have an emergency please dial 911

