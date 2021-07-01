FW: Hartford Road Closures Fire VT Alert Request

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Due to storm damage much of Quechee is out of power and Quechee Hartland RD is closed from Turkey Trot LN into Hartland and Marsh Family RD is closed from Quechee Hartland RD to 1100 Marsh Family RD.  Green Mountain Power Hartford DPW, and Hartford Fire are on site working to restore access and power to the area.  If you have an emergency please dial 911 

 

 

Thank you,

 

 

Jack Hedges

Captain Hartford Fire Department 802-295-3232

"Excellence in Service"

 

Please note that any response or reply to this electronic message may be subject to disclosure as a public record under the Vermont Public Records Act.

