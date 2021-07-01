Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Doctors in Politics Endorse Dr. Gillian Battino for United States Senate in Wisconsin

Battino for U.S. Senate proudly announces the endorsement of the Doctors in Politics PAC, its first major endorsement since launching a campaign on May 8, 2021

Dr. Battino’s experience and training as a physician are exactly what we need in government leadership.”
— Doctors In Politics
WAUSAU, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gillian Battino and her U.S. Senate campaign, Battino For U.S Senate, are proud to announce the endorsement of the Doctors in Politics PAC, its first major endorsement since Gillian launched her campaign on May 8, 2021. If elected, Dr. Gillian Battino would be the first woman physician to serve in the U.S. Senate in American history.

In their endorsement, the Doctors in Politics PAC wrote, "Doctors in Politics is proud to endorse Dr. Gillian Battino for U.S. Senate, Wisconsin.

Dr. Battino’s experience and training as a physician are exactly what we need in government leadership. Over the last few years, we have seen the harm to our fellow Americans when science is not front and center in policy decisions. Now more than ever, we need leaders who understand how to create policy based on sound science and data.

Dr. Battino understands the importance of healthcare and will advocate helping create a system that is fair and equitable to all. As a nation, we have never experienced a health care crisis as severe as we have faced with COVID. We desperately need leaders with the experience and wisdom to address these challenges. Wisconsin deserves a champion like Dr. Battino to advocate for them."

Gillian Battino said, "I am honored and proud to be endorsed by Doctors in Politics. I am committed to centering science and data in policy as I work for the health, dignity, and freedom of the American people. I look forward to working with Doctors in Politics to build a people-based movement for a new kind of politics and a Brighter Tomorrow."

Dr. Gillian Battino is a Democratic candidate for United States Senate in Wisconsin running to defeat U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. Gillian would be the first woman physician elected to the U.S. Senate in history. Gillian has dedicated her life to bettering the world, one act of kindness at a time. As a radiologist, she spent her career serving the people of Wisconsin, in particular, the mothers and daughters of Wisconsin in the fight against breast cancer. As Wisconsin’s next U.S. Senator, Gillian will support Medicare for All, project labor agreements, and public education. She’ll work for climate change solutions and quality job growth. She’ll advocate for the prosperity of family-owned farms and small businesses. She’ll fight to dismantle the systemic inequities that feed disunity.

Philip Klinker
Battino For U.S. Senate
+1 715-204-9022
Press@Battino.us
For A Brighter Tomorrow

