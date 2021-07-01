Agriculture Fairness Alliance Achieves First Lobbying Win
The grassroots organization, AFA, builds momentum for pro-plant-based farm policy in Washington DCWASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 30, the House Appropriations Committee approved its fiscal year 2022 Agriculture Appropriations legislation. The accompanying Committee print includes report language spearheaded by the Agriculture Fairness Alliance. This language directs the USDA to help "small and mid-size farmers transition to agriculture methods such as specialty crop, horticulture, and forage production as a means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in order to mitigate the impacts of global climate change.”
AFA co-founder and CEO, Laura Reese, said, “Americans are learning from the scientific community that one of the best actions for climate change is to get our nutrients directly from plants. Citizens want their free-market choices to have an effect on production and have made clear their desire for a more plant-centric diet. This AFA-requested report language is a key first milestone to helping create a more balanced farm policy that encourages farmers to transition to plant-based production.”
The Agriculture Fairness Alliance team and members are celebrating this first lobbying win which builds momentum for pro-plant-based farm policy in Washington DC. The language will give farmers the option to get assistance to transition to farming plants.
AFA calls for the USDA to help farmers transition to plant-based production
The inclusion of AFA's language is proof that grassroots groups can get their voices heard at the federal level, and that once these voices are heard, there can be an incredible return on investment. The beauty of this public program is that it bridges farmers, pro-plant environmentalists, and policymakers towards the same goal. All of us want to see improvements to the food system and this is the first step in laying a foundation for more wins to come.
AFA works with farmers around the nation who call on Congress to evolve farm policy toward promoting plant-protein production. One such Wisconsin dairy farmer wrote, “A transition program would be a better, more permanent solution than the current insurance programs and one-time payments that we currently get. As a dairy farmer, I would much rather get funding to transition to something better than get funding to keep producing milk for a market that already has a surplus. I would feel better knowing I’m producing something in high demand that’s also benefiting the environment.”
AFA lobbies for fairness in ag policy
AFA is a 501(c)(4) lobbying nonprofit. Founded in June 2019, AFA aims to bring fairness to farm policy. This is not just a maiden win for AFA, but also a win for the wider movement of plant-powered environmental advocates. It’s a win for farmers, the environment, human health, and animals. It will empower nonprofits such as the Rancher Advocacy Program and the Transfarmation Project to help even more farmers transition to growing eco-friendly crops.
Laura Reese added, “Lobbying, particularly grassroots lobbying in the public interest, is a long game. Following our launching of the Agriculture Fairness Alliance, my co-founder Connie Spence and I often were asked what a single lobbyist could accomplish. From this success, we know the clear answer to this question is that such a presence can succeed in positively influencing legislation and policy. Of course, we have more work to do, but language like this being incorporated in this report is a great start. Credit for this inaugural win is shared with the AFA core team, our advocacy team — and of course our community of supporters including AFA members. This achievement couldn’t have happened without them.
Looking ahead, we can see that activity relating to the next Agriculture Improvement Act, commonly referred to as the Farm Bill, is well underway. In ag policy, the Farm Bill is everything. While it can appear daunting to some, in the Farm Bill we at AFA see 600-plus pages of draft legislation that is rife with opportunities for constructive intervention. With the continuing support of the AFA community, we will continue to invest in our organization, including hiring additional lobbyists, so that we are positioned to advocate successfully for a just transition to a sustainable, climate-friendly food system.”
Agriculture Fairness Alliance is a 501(c)(4) lobbying nonprofit advocating for fairness in U.S. farm policy, to encourage eco-friendly plant-based food production and consumption.
