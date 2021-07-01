Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,574 in the last 365 days.

Northbound I-75 lane closure in Saginaw County for emergency slope repairs July 1

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAY: Northbound I-75

ESTIMATED DATE:             7 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021  

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reduce northbound I-75 to two open lanes through the Saginaw County work zone to complete emergency slope repairs adjacent to the northbound roadway.

This work is part of an overall $61.5 million investment to rebuild 2.4 miles of I-75 from Hess Avenue to I-675, including the I-75/M-46 interchange, and replace the M-46 bridge over I-75 and the LSRC Railroad.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   Northbound I-75 will have two open lanes from Hess Avenue to the south junction of I-675.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work involves rebuilding and widening I-75 from Hess Avenue to the south junction of the I-675 interchange, reducing congestion and improving safety. It also involves replacing the aging I-75/M-46 interchange and M-46 bridge structures, improving traffic flow and reducing potential crashes.

You just read:

Northbound I-75 lane closure in Saginaw County for emergency slope repairs July 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.