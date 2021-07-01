Northbound I-75 lane closure in Saginaw County for emergency slope repairs July 1

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAY: Northbound I-75

ESTIMATED DATE: 7 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reduce northbound I-75 to two open lanes through the Saginaw County work zone to complete emergency slope repairs adjacent to the northbound roadway.

This work is part of an overall $61.5 million investment to rebuild 2.4 miles of I-75 from Hess Avenue to I-675, including the I-75/M-46 interchange, and replace the M-46 bridge over I-75 and the LSRC Railroad.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Northbound I-75 will have two open lanes from Hess Avenue to the south junction of I-675.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work involves rebuilding and widening I-75 from Hess Avenue to the south junction of the I-675 interchange, reducing congestion and improving safety. It also involves replacing the aging I-75/M-46 interchange and M-46 bridge structures, improving traffic flow and reducing potential crashes.