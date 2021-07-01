Two Open Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following positions:

INFORMATION SECURITY ANALYST-SR

TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION DIVISION

TBI Headquarters, Nashville

Job Duties:

Responsible for the implementation of a Bureau wide security program that includes evaluation of all new applications. Provides consultation and recommendation for security patching of servers, desktops, and mobile devices, as well as business systems to ensure that all components comply with Information Systems Security Policies. Ensures that CJIS compliance is maintained for required applications with encryption and physical security. Creates monthly executive reports to Technology and Innovations Division Management detailing TBI’s current security position and initiatives. Reviews all newly developed and existing software applications to ensure that potential security breaches are identified and resolved. Serves as the initial TBI contact for all security related questions and issues. Oversees security assessment training of all Bureau staff and coordinates annual online training courses. Assists with the creation and implementation of a Bureau wide security program that includes data center physical security, logical security, and encryption for all servers, desktops and mobile devices in use.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to 5 years of experience in 1) information security program design and implementation, or 2) information security risk analysis and mitigation, or 3) information security policy, standards and procedures creation and implementation. Substitution of Graduate Coursework for Experience: Additional qualifying graduate course work in information security may substitute for the required experience, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of one year (e.g. 36 graduate quarters hours in information security may substitute for one year for the required experience). Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying experience in one or a combination of the following may substitute for the required education, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years: 1) information security program design and implementation, or 2) information security risk analysis and mitigation, or 3) information security policy, standards and procedures creation and implementation, or 4) computer security incident response. OR Three years of experience as an Information Security Analyst-Junior. OR Certified Information Security Systems Professional (CISSP).

Monthly salary: $4,973 – $7,955

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 19423. This position will remain posted from June 30 – July 6, 2021 for five business days.

******************************

FORENSIC TECHNICIAN

Nashville Laboratory, Davidson County

Job Duties:

Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area, and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and two years of full-time experience in one or a combination of the following areas: (1) any professional laboratory work or; (2) non-professional laboratory work receiving and classifying evidence or; (3) any professional law enforcement work or; (4) non-professional law enforcement work receiving and classifying evidence.

OR

Substitution of Education for Experience: Course work credit received from an accredited college or university may substitute for the required experience on a month-for-month basis to a maximum of two years (e.g. 45 quarter hours may substitute for one year of the required experience).

Monthly Salary: $2,769 – $4,430

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 19584. This position will be posted on June 30, 2021 – July 6, 2021 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.