The CBD Haven welcomes Simple Leaf to their online platform
Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, is delighted to introduce Simple Leaf to the lineup of their products.
The CBD Haven, offers a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Nuleaf Naturals, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Social CBD, Nanocraft CBD, Extract Labs and Elixinol!"CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leading Chicago based CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, Inc. (https://thecbdhaven.com), is proud to announce the addition of Simple Leaf to their already large selection of quality CBD brands.
— The CBD Haven, Inc.
The CBD Haven makes it easy to shop for CBD oil for sale.
Effective immediately, these incredible products from Simple Leaf CBD will be available to purchase online.
Concentrating in CBD Isolate capsules that are specially formulated, this brand takes a new approach to CBD. CBD With Purpose.
While a vast majority of CBD brands offer general use CBD products, these guys wanted to take a different approach. They saw an opportunity to create carefully crafted cannabidiol formulas, along with other proven ingredients that are hyper-targeted to address the primary reasons why people turn to CBD.
These capsules are joining a quickly growing selection of products from CBD brands such as:
- CBDistillery
- CBDfx
- Extract Labs
- Elixinol
- Lazarus Naturals
- Nuleaf Naturals
- Relive Everyday
- Plus CBD Oil
- Social CBD
- NanoCraft CBD
Customers were happy to disclose that The CBD Haven’s user-friendly website makes it easy to buy CBD online. The platform provides a seamless experience from browsing through a vast selection of CBD products to fast delivery to all 50 states.
About:
For more information, please visit: https://thecbdhaven.com
