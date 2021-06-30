Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Teacher Recruitment Website

The Nebraska Department of Education has created a website to assist Nebraska’s schools with teacher recruitment. More content may be added to the website, so if school leaders have any ideas for additions that would be useful for teacher recruitment in Nebraska, please contact Dr. Kim Snyder at kim.snyder@nebraska.gov with your suggestions. Thank you.

Link to the recruitment website: https://www.education.ne.gov/teach/

