Ribbon-Cutting to Celebrate 1Heart Caregiver Services Burbank

The newest 1Heart franchise location in Burbank marked its official grand opening on the 28th of June 2021, Monday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Despite the pandemic negatively impacting almost every industry all over the world, 1Heart Caregiver Services has been making strides in opening more locations throughout Southern California. Cecilia Mumar, 1Heart’s newest franchise owner and Managing Director for the Burbank location, expressed her gratitude to the City of Burbank for their support for her business. “I’m really grateful to the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, who worked with me even through these tough times during the tail end of the pandemic. With the support of the city is the only way my business can succeed, and only with my success can I be a great contributor to the City of Burbank.”
The event was attended by community members, esteemed guests, and representatives from State and city offices, including Arda Tchakian on behalf of State Senator Anthony Portantino, Will Steele from the Office of Supervisor Katherine Barger, City Council Members Nick Schultz and Konstantine Anthony, Alondra Lopez who is the Burbank Field Representative for Assembly Member Friedman, Director of Member Services Chris Hunter, and other members of the Chamber of Commerce including Ambassadors Jeanne Vlazny and Nathaniel Beaver.
1Heart’s very own Founder & CEO, Belina Calderon-Nernberg, Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Tagarao, and Vice President of Franchise Development, Randolph Clarito, were also present to celebrate this milestone.
The ceremony highlighted the importance of home care for seniors. “We all, at some point, took care of an elderly family member. That type of care can’t really be done alone and that’s what brought me to this type of business,” Cecile states. “Even just from the name alone, starting a business like 1Heart has to come with a lot of passion, compassion, and one heart to succeed and reassure our seniors to trust us to take care of them and their needs.”
“These home care businesses for seniors is something we don’t really get to talk about,” said Nick Schultz, City Council Member. “Most of our programs in the city are geared towards middle-aged individuals, young adults, and children, and we tend to overlook the seniors who have a lot of needs later in their lives. We are abdicating our responsibilities when we don’t think about the elderly population. Now that the word is out and we have businesses like 1Heart Caregiver Services here in Burbank, we can reassure people that they don’t have to care for their loved ones alone.”
“Companies like 1Heart solve problems that we previously didn’t even know existed. There are more people reaching out to find these kinds of services.” Chris Hunter, Director of Member Services for the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, stated, “The need for home care services has been present for a long time, and now that we’re starting to get some traction for this industry, our citizens no longer have to rely on their family and friends for care. Our elders and their families don’t have to do it on their own. They can get help from 1Heart.”
"We understand the need for senior care and that these supportive services are so integral to the health and sustainability of Burbank,” said Konstantine Anthony from the City Council. “We're so glad to have 1Heart Caregiver Services and its newest franchisee here in Burbank."
1Heart Caregiver Services Burbank proudly serves Burbank, Pasadena, Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta Montrose, North Hollywood, and Toluca Lake.
About 1Heart Caregiver Services
1Heart Caregiver Services, founded in 2004 and franchising since 2014, assists seniors with daily requirements through high-quality care. Companionship, home care, hospital sitting, personal assistance, one-time "express" packages, and 24-hour care are among 1Heart's services. 1Heart lays a major focus on caregiver training, and the company's "1Heart Caregiver University" has educated thousands of caregivers. The brand currently has twelve locations throughout California and Nevada open or in development.
