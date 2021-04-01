1Heart Franchise Highlights the Heroic Contribution in Addressing the COVID Pandemic Risk
1Heart Franchise, a life-changing business aimed at providing a better quality of life to clients and employees achieving personal goals as well.”TARZANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
1Heart Franchise culminated the COVID pandemic year 2020 with the Annual Conference and Top Performance Awards held last February 19, Friday at 1Heart Caregiver Services corporate headquarter in Tarzana, California.
The event highlighted the heroic contribution of each 1Heart office, the caregivers, Care Managers, and Staffing Managers in their local senior communities in addressing the COVID pandemic risk. As categorized as an essential service business, 1Heart Franchise group, through the leadership of its CEO and Founder Belina Calderon-Nernberg, spearheaded last March 2020 the safety and protective measures to safeguard the conditions of the seniors and the caregivers. Early this year, COVID vaccination programs have been encouraged to all employees, and assistance extended to the seniors who would safely qualify and wish to have it. This exceptional leadership helped reduced the fear among all 1Heart franchise owners and gave a solid direction on how to navigate through this difficult period enabling the whole 1Heart to achieve a record high revenue performance for the year 2020.
The Annual Conference solidify the group’s commitment to serving seniors and growing the 1Heart Brand in their local area. A performance analysis review and strategic corporate direction for this year have been agreed upon in order to maintain the exceptional growth of the client base amidst the pandemic period. The top performer registered a growth of 26% to 53% compared to the previous year. The National Association for Home Care & Hospice declared that home care opportunities are on the rise despite ongoing operational challenges.
The 1Heart Franchise group honored exceptional awards for the year 2020, with our 1Heart Beverly Hills maintaining the Top Performer Award, 1Heart Santa Barbara receiving the ‘Franchisee of the Year’ award, and 1Heart Thousand Oaks achieving the ‘Highest Growth Performance’ award garnering exceptional growth for the past 2 years. The 1Heart Las Vegas garnered sustained growth for 2 years as well.
The 1Heart Annual Conference served as a great inspiration to new franchisees who heard real stories of how each franchise locations grow from their start to where they are now, with 1Heart Beverly Hills signing up its second location last year, 1Heart Santa Barbara performing so well for past 3 years and deciding to get second franchise location year 2019 and both targeting to secure their third location in the next few months. The 1Heart Thousand Oaks franchise expanded its location to a larger territory starting this year 2021.
The opening up of businesses this month will pave the way for the implementation of 1Heart wellness programs like Brain Fitness Education seminars, Neurobics brain exercises sessions, ‘Fall prevention awareness’ lectures, and continuing education program under 1Heart Caregiver University and 1Heart Business Academy. The 1Heart Franchise system continues to expand its reach to seniors signing up the new franchise for the start of this year 2021 and currently processing some franchise applications in different states like Texas,
Arizona, and Nevada. Interested franchise candidates can download the 40-page franchise kit on the franchise website www.1HeartFranchise.com.
About 1Heart Caregiver Services:
Founded in 2004 and started franchising in 2015, 1Heart Caregiver Services serves seniors by helping them with daily needs through high-quality care. 1Heart’s services include companionship, home care, hospital sitting, personal assistance, one-time “express” packages, and 24-hour care. 1Heart places a strong emphasis on the training of caregivers, and the brand’s “1Heart Caregiver University” has trained approximately 2,500 caregivers throughout Southern California. The brand currently has twelve locations throughout California and Nevada open and now open to expanding to Arizona, Texas, Colorado, and other states in the US. 1Heart offers a larger territory and multi-franchise discount. Unique and proprietary programs that franchisee can implement are 1Heart Caregiver University and 1Heart Business Academy with the institutionalized continuing education program, 'Circle of Care', 1Heart AMP and M.I.S., Transitional Care Program, Quality of Life program, 1Heart Selling system, and market penetration program, and continuing health education program' promoting wellness like 'Brain Fitness Education' program, Neurobics brain exercises, 'fall prevention', person-centered dementia care and few other processes and methodology that guarantees business growth once executed effectively.
