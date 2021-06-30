Bill to Create Front Range Passenger Rail District Becomes Law

New law outlines plan to create a district tasked with constructing a passenger rail line from New Mexico to Wyoming Border

DENVER, CO – Today, the governor signed a bill into law that will create the “Front Range Passenger Rail District.” SB21-238, sponsored by Senate President Leroy Garcia and Senator Rachel Zenzinger, would lay the groundwork for an interconnected, high-speed passenger rail system spanning from Trinidad to the Wyoming border – allowing residents all along the Front Range to travel more efficiently and effectively.

"SB21-238, my bill laying the groundwork for high speed passenger rail along the Front Range Corridor, is a monumental investment in the long term health of Pueblo, Southern Colorado, and rural communities," said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo). "Now that the Governor has officially signed this bill into law, we are one step closer to having the state of the art public transit system that delivers the economic development the region needs to truly thrive."

“For the last twenty years, I have worked tirelessly on transportation and transit issues, and I could not be more proud to see our bill to create a Front Range Passenger Rail District become law,” said Senator Rachel Zenzinger (D-Arvada). “Our residents need increased transit access to get to where they need to go. This vital law will lay the groundwork for planning, designing and constructing a transportation solution that will provide a safe, sustainable and reliable travel option for hundreds of thousands of Coloradans all along the Front Range.”

The bill proposes creating a Front Range Passenger Rail Board to research, develop, construct, operate, and maintain the rail system and instructs them to work collaboratively with RTD as well as Amtrak to ensure interconnectedness and compatibility with existing services and projects. SB21-238 also outlines different modes of funding for example federal investment.