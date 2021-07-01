SHARPEHAUS, FIRST LUXURY LGBTQ+ GENDER INCLUSIVE SUIT BRAND, SHOWCASES COLLECTION AT GREENVILLE’S PRIDE FASHION EVENT
SharpeHaus Creator - Leon Wu - overcame Asian hate, transphobia, and his own dysphoria - replaces it with positivity by creating an all gender inclusive brand!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful PRIDE Month, SharpHaus is overjoyed with the connections they made and the rekindled friendships of familiar faces they haven’t seen since the pandemic. In the very first Greenville Pride Fashion Event, SharpeHaus was honored to walk the stage with some huge names such as Lululemon, Goorin Bros, and more! The crowd cheered so loud when Leon’s designs walked down the stage he couldn’t believe it. He is so happy that after such a long year he can finally showcase the cool sleek styles he created in a space where inclusivity and diversity are accepted and celebrated.
“This performance was a tribute to our CHARLOTTE designer Nikki Eason (Pictured Left). Infusing modern day style and visibility, our lineup of runway models traveled back in time together to the 90s right around when Nikki grew up in Greenville, during a time which was much more challenging. The fact that 2021 is Greenville’s first pride is telling about what she had to experience back then as a black woman and closeted LGBTQ individual in the South
Also, I want to express thanks to David and Erika (co-producers) who made the show go off without a hitch and more importantly for allowing our community to safely express themselves and celebrate while cops in bullet proof vests guarded the perimeter.” - Leon Wu
Just because Pride Month is over doesn’t mean it’s time to stop supporting your favorite LGBTQ+ creatives! Check out SharpeHaus and Leon for custom tailored suits for anybody and any BODY.
More About The Brand:
Sharpe Suiting is an acclaimed fashion company and public benefit corporation– that has pushed conventions in fashion and visual activism. Their work has gained applause from VICE, The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair and notable entertainment industry events including Oscar, Emmy and Cannes. They have also received praise from celebrities such as Laverne Cox and Ashlee Marie Preston. www.sharpesuiting.com.
As the newly rebranded SharpeHaus, the brand’s mission is to positively impact and create opportunities for women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community beyond fashion and into the world of entertainment through charitable channels and visual activism. They’ve donated hundreds of suits to youth centers, non-profit fundraisers, colleges, and queer prom students all across the country. SharpeHaus' whole message throughout has been way past the formula and fit, but about matching your unique style and identity and making everything feel like you. www.sharpehaus.com.
