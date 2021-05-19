Cody Walker’s FuelFest Announces LA Date June 19th At The Irwindale Speedway, Just as LA Re Opens for Events
FuelFest Provides Fans Long Awaited Live and In-Person Entertainment; Automotive, Art and Entertainment Experience For Car Enthusiasts, Families & Father’s Day!LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FuelFest is set for its return to Los Angeles at Irwindale Speedway on Saturday, June 19th in Irwindale, California just as LA re opens after a challenging year of the pandemic stay at home orders. Now in its second year, FuelFest blends the enthusiast’s passion for the automotive world with celebrities, live music, food, drinks and art. The show features over 600 top custom, exotic, rare, and exclusive cars & trucks. There are car exhibitions, drag racing and drift exhibitions. Also, for the first time in LA, spectators and fans can enter their own vehicles for drag racing.
A portion of the events proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), the non-profit charity founded by Paul Walker and continued by Cody Walker. The organization was founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti and Walker was inspired to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster. ROWW’s mission is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations. ROWW has already completed 4 deployments (and counting) this year and is excited to get back out to a car show and meet fans and supporters!
“We’re so excited to bring FuelFest back to LA and provide top notch entertainment including music with special guests Etc!Etc! and featuring Dirty Audio and Slant. We have a huge car showcase with the most exclusive and, high performance, rare, and modified muscle cars, movie cars, hyper cars, supercars, exotics, imports, etc. We have Drift Expos, Drag Racing, and attendees will watch the most powerful drag cars race down the historic drag strip at Irwindale. LA has a diverse car community and has always been so supportive of Paul, myself, Reach Out WorldWide, and FuelFest! This year will have even more cars and more surprises that we will continue to announce as the event gets closer. Get your tickets now - I’ll see you on June 19th !” said FuelFest co-founder Cody Walker, who is also an avid driver of all things fun both on and off the racetrack.
FuelFest brings the passion of the automotive community to major cities across the globe, showcasing an eclectic collection of cars and music, creating an everlasting experience that will leave fans looking forward to the next event.
“FuelFest dominated 2018 & 2019 when we took over LA and the UK with over 25,000 fans showing up to support us. Our vision for FuelFest is to create an experience that appeals to everyone from the teen buying his or her ﬁrst car to the collector building a bigger garage," says Chris Lee, FuelFest co-founder. "With jaw-dropping sponsor showcases, live over-the-top entertainment and, of course, an incredible display of cars, FuelFest will leave a lasting impression,” adding “2021 in LA will be fire!"
Fans are invited to register to put their own vehicles on display or to participate in the test & tune drag racing slated to take place all day.
Gates open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 19th.
Event information, car registration and tickets can be found at www.FuelFest.com, as well as on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Juliette Harris
FuelFest
+1 818-321-2317
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter