Ha Ha Tonka State Park hosts night hike along Spring Trail July 9

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 30, 2021 – Ha Ha Tonka State Park invites adventure-seekers to participate in its Night Hike at 9 p.m. Friday, July 9. Participants will explore the world of nocturnal animals and their amazing adaptations for life at night, and see how their senses compare.

The Night Hike will follow Spring Trail and will reveal who gets up when the sun goes down. Those interested in joining should meet at the Spring Trailhead in the lake parking lot. To get to the lake parking lot from U.S. Highway 54, turn onto State Road D and continue for approximately 2.7 miles to Tonka Spring Road. The lake parking lot is on the right.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located just south of Camdenton on State Road D, near the Lake of the Ozarks. For more information about the event, call the park at 573-346-2986.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources

