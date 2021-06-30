» News » 2021 » Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park hosts str...

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park hosts stream team volunteer events July 11, Aug. 15, Sept. 5 and 19

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 30, 2021 – Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park is searching for volunteers willing to get outside and help the park with a stream team activity from 10 a.m. to noon, on Sundays July 11, Aug. 15, Sept. 5 and Sept. 19.

Participation is limited to 15 volunteers per day. All participants should plan to get wet. All persons under the age of 15 are required to have a guardian with them at all times. Those interested in participating can sign up at icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx by searching for stream team.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park is located at 800 Guy Park Drive, Wildwood, west of St. Louis. For more information, contact Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park at 636-458-3813.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

