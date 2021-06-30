Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

DONALD W. BEATTY CHIEF JUSTICE MEDIA CONTACT: Office of Public Information (803) 734-1584 mvjones@sccourts.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Supreme Court of South Carolina Names Patricia A. Howard Clerk of Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (June 30, 2021) – The Supreme Court of South Carolina has selected Patricia A. “Tricia” Howard to serve as Clerk of Court. Howard will officially assume the role of Clerk of Court on July 17, replacing outgoing Clerk Daniel E. Shearouse upon his retirement.

Prior to her recent appointment by the Justices of the Supreme Court of South Carolina to serve as Clerk of Court, Howard served as Chief Staff Attorney for the South Carolina Court of Appeals.

“Tricia is a lawyer and a leader of the highest caliber, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Supreme Court of South Carolina,” said Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty. “We look forward to the influence that her legal acumen and management expertise will have on the Supreme Court in the years to come.”

Howard earned a bachelor’s degree from Presbyterian College and went on to receive her juris doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2004. She began her career as a law clerk to the Honorable C. Tolbert Goolsby, Jr., one of the original members of the South Carolina Court of Appeals.

After practicing in a law firm in Columbia, Howard returned to the Court of Appeals, rising to the role of Chief Staff Attorney in 2011. As Chief Staff Attorney, she managed the Court of Appeals’ office of fifteen staff attorneys. She also served as the in-house mentor for new attorneys as part of the mandatory lawyer mentoring program administered by the South Carolina Supreme Court’s Commission on Continuing Legal Education.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina Clerk of Court’s office is responsible for processing and scheduling matters which are filed with the Supreme Court of South Carolina. This includes appeals, petitions for writs of certiorari in post-conviction relief cases, petitions for writs of certiorari to review decisions of the South Carolina Court of Appeals, petitions or actions brought in the original jurisdiction, certified questions, motions, judicial disciplinary matters, and lawyer disciplinary matters to include reinstatements. The Clerk’s Office also publishes the South Carolina Advance Sheets, which contain the published opinions and orders of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals, along with notices, rule changes and other documents of general interest.

# # #