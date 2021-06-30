D.C. Minimum Wage to Increase to $15.20 on July 1,2021 

(WASHINGTON, DC) – In accordance with the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016, the minimum wage and living wage in the District of Columbia will increase to $15.20 on July 1, 2021 for non-tipped employees and $5.05 for tipped employees who work in the District. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie DC’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.

“Washington’s employers are wonderful, and they make our city great. The District is open for business and we believe that all workers deserve a fair shot at economic opportunity,” said DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes. “We want to make sure all businesses are aware of the changes in the District’s minimum wage so that they can stay compliant.”

The Department of Employment Services (DOES) Office of Wage-Hour Compliance is responsible for ensuring employers meet their obligations by fairly compensating District workers. The Office of Wage-Hour conducts compliance audits and works to recover unpaid wages for employees who have not been paid pursuant to DC wage laws, either administratively or through court action. Wage-Hour compliance involves ensuring adherence to the wage laws of the District of Columbia by holding employers accountable to the laws.

Questions or concerns with regard to wage theft, minimum wage, or compliance with other ordinances can reach the Office of Wage-Hour Compliance at [email protected] or call (202) 671-1880.