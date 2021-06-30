Conservation stamp price increases July 1

Funding to expand sportsperson access and wildlife and fish crossings

Cheyenne - The price of the Wyoming conservation stamp will increase on July 1. The additional revenue from stamp sales will allow the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to invest more money in access opportunities for hunters and anglers. The new price of the annual stamp will be $21.50 for residents and nonresidents, up from $12.50.

Improving access for hunting and fishing was one of the top issues identified in the 2018 Game and Fish public outreach engagement process, which eventually led to it being a priority in the department’s 5-year strategic plan.

“The increase in conservation stamp revenue will allow Game and Fish to secure long-term access for sportspeople,” said Rick King, chief of the wildlife division.

The Wyoming Legislature supported the fee increase with the passage of HB0122 to help pay for easements or other agreements to provide public access to difficult-to-access or inaccessible private, federal and state lands for hunting and fishing.

“This is about preserving and increasing our hunting opportunities for the hunting public — both residents and nonresidents,” said Rep. Cyrus Western of House District 51 in Sheridan County and the lead sponsor of the bill.

With up to 85% of the revenue generated from conservation stamp sales going toward access, the rest will go toward wildlife conservation efforts related to the transportation system, including signage, wildlife corridors, wildlife crossings, fish passages and game fences.

Conservation stamps are valid for 12 months from the purchase date, and most hunters and anglers need to purchase a stamp to accompany their license. Stamps can be purchased in-person or online. Carrying a current conservation stamp on your mobile device is allowed as proof when in the field.

Stamps purchased prior to July 1, 2021 at the lower price will be valid through their expiration dates. The lifetime conservation stamp for residents and nonresidents remains the same at $185.50.

