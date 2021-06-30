Game and Fish Commission to meet in Sheridan

The public is invited to attend in person, online

Sheridan - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is July 14-15 in Sheridan The meeting will be held at the Best Western Sheridan Center, 612 North Main Street. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any manner. The Commission will be asked to vote to approve 22 rapid response plans for priority waters that outline how Game and Fish and others would have to respond if invasive mussels were found. The Commission will also be asked to approve the Commission’s FY 2022 budget as well as several regulations:

Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting or Trapping Seasons

Chapter 22, Watercraft Regulation

Chapter 46, Fishing Regulations

Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons

The Commission also will hear informational presentations and updates about the employee housing project in Jackson, construction of the Cody Regional office, Wyoming’s drought status, wildlife crossing projects on I-25, Kaycee to Buffalo, the department’s invasive grass plan and an overview of the Cody Regional Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout conservation plan. A full agenda is available on the Game and Fish website.

To participate via ZOOM, links to join the meeting for each day are available on the Commission webpage. A phone option is available.The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website. Given the nature of the meeting, the agenda is subject to change and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage. The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

