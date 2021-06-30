Registration Currently Open for Becoming an Outdoors Woman

June 29, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Department announced that registration is currently open for Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW). This year BOW will be held September 10-12 at Outlaw Ranch near Custer.

The BOW workshop will focus on hands-on learning of outdoor skills. Topics are primarily associated with hunting and fishing, but other relevant outdoor skills will also be covered. These classes are targeted towards beginning outdoor enthusiasts.

Registration is open to new participants or individuals bringing new participants until July 7. After July 7, registration will be open to everyone.

Women looking to register must be 18 years or older and will have the opportunity to participate in four classes of their choice. Activities include archery, fly fishing, birding, shooting, paddling, photography and more. All class equipment and materials will be provided.