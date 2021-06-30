Ongoing wastewater discharge in Eldon ended Tuesday evening

ELDON—The city of Eldon has temporarily repaired a sewer line that washed out June 24, stopping an ongoing wastewater discharge.

The city blocked off and rerouted wastewater upstream about 5 p.m. Tuesday, ending the 10,000 to 15,000 gallons per day wastewater discharge.

Eventually, city officials plan to install a new pipeline, abandoning the old one.

Heavy rains last week washed out a concrete pier, collapsing a 40-foot section of pipe crossing a creek southwest of the intersection of West Elm Street and Fifth Street North. The washout occurred about 150 feet from the Des Moines River.

DNR cautions residents to keep children and pets away from the area for another 24 to 48 hours.

DNR will continue to monitor the situation.