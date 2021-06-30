Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,582 in the last 365 days.

Ongoing wastewater discharge in Eldon ended Tuesday evening

ELDON—The city of Eldon has temporarily repaired a sewer line that washed out June 24, stopping an ongoing wastewater discharge.

The city blocked off and rerouted wastewater upstream about 5 p.m. Tuesday, ending the 10,000 to 15,000 gallons per day wastewater discharge.

Eventually, city officials plan to install a new pipeline, abandoning the old one.

Heavy rains last week washed out a concrete pier, collapsing a 40-foot section of pipe crossing a creek southwest of the intersection of West Elm Street and Fifth Street North. The washout occurred about 150 feet from the Des Moines River.

DNR cautions residents to keep children and pets away from the area for another 24 to 48 hours.

DNR will continue to monitor the situation.

You just read:

Ongoing wastewater discharge in Eldon ended Tuesday evening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.