Your Heart Will Be Entangled By Shihori’s Latest Music Video “Invisible”

A fascinating glimpse into the mind of one of Japan’s boldest musicians

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based, singer and songwriter Shihori has released a new MV ‘Invisible‘ the previous single from her upcoming album that will be released this late August.

With dozens of hit songs and countless moments of brilliance, Shihori has been winning fans at home and abroad for years. However, her new video is unlike anything she has released to date. With its startling imagery and captivating choreography, it begins to reveal the true depth of Shihori’s artistry.

“This song describes the tough trials that lovers go through,” Shihori says. “It almost always seems to end sadly…”

Romantic angst is a key theme in ‘Invisible.’ Over a moody piano melody, Shihori paints an evocative portrait of a relationship almost at its breaking point. Additionally, ‘Invisible’ represents Shihori’s first foray into contemporary dance. Alongside a renowned dancer from ‘The Greatest Showman’, Yusaku Komori, she rises to the challenge with admirable conviction. She moves with an intensity that can only come from lived experiences, using the motion of her body to express herself without restraint. Clearly, this is a distinctive piece of art that will speak directly to anyone experiencing heartbreak. ‘Invisible’ is devastating, thought-provoking, and utterly unforgettable.

Shihori’s music champions a message of love and life empowerment. Her inspiring story begins in childhood. She felt as though she was a loner, and she was trapped in a world shaped by total deafness in one ear along with having Asperger’s Syndrome. Conditions that combined to make social connection extremely difﬁcult. She was alone and she didn’t know how not to be. She found a sense of community and the ability to “belong” through music. She hopes that she can become a role model for young Asian women in America by sharing her story and music.

Shihori is a visionary New York-based singer and songwriter who has enjoyed over a decade of success in the Japanese pop industry and beyond. Her work encompasses original songs as well as compositions for internationally acclaimed anime tv shows and computer games. She boasts 11 gold-certiﬁed singles and albums that total over a million sales.

