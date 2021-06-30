Box Culvert Work Underway on Route 949 in Elk County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that work to construct a box culvert on Route 949 in Elk County, got underway last week. The box culvert will replace an existing steel arch bridge approximately six miles southwest of Portland Mills. Spanning Maxwell Run, the bridge carries an average of 340 vehicles each day. Replacement will improve the condition rating of the bridge from poor to good.

Preliminary work to install erosion and sedimentation controls began June 21. Work began today on construction of a one-lane temporary roadway to carry traffic around the work zone. Building the temporary road is expected to take about three weeks. Once the temporary road opens, an alternating traffic pattern will be enforced by temporary traffic signals. The existing structure will then be demolished and replaced with the new box culvert.

Overall work includes removal of the current structure, installation of the new box culvert, approach paving, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT anticipates project completion in late October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Horizon Construction Group, Inc. of Sandy Lake, PA is the contractor for this $1.1 million project. Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

