The Dessy Group Partners with GlobalShopex to Offer Cross Border eCommerce
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eCommerce expansion allows The Dessy Group to offer its designer collections to over 200 international markets with seamless, localized checkout
Bridesmaid Dresses and Formal Gowns Retailer | Luxury Designer Store
Dessy Group is a global leader in social occasion dresses and wedding apparel that has launched international e-commerce and shipping capabilities through a partnership with GlobalShopex.
Among the bridesmaid dresses and social occasion dresses The Dessy Group offers via GlobalShopex are:
*Localized checkout experience for international customers buying from https://www.dessy.com/
*Currency conversion
*Total landed costs
*International payment processing
*Customs clearance and brokerage
*Global shipping with tracking
*Reverse logistics/returns and fraud screening
About The Dessy Group
Dessy Group got its start in 1939. Originally known as A & M Rosenthal, the company produced bridal veils and headpieces designed by Margot Rosenthal. In the 1950s, Margot's daughter Ronnie and her husband Andrew Dessy assumed leadership and added bridal and bridesmaid dresses to the company's lines.
With the third generation, the business became known as The Dessy Group. Alan Dessy and Vivian Dessy Diamond strengthened the focus on bridesmaid dresses and added social occasion dresses and menswear to the lines. Today Dessy Group is the go-to company for several top brands in wedding and special occasion fashions including Dessy, After Six, Alfred Sung and Jenny Packham. For more information on Marissa Collections, please visit https://www.dessy.com/ .
About GlobalShopex
GlobalShopex is a leading provider of international e-commerce solutions for US-based online retail operators, providing cost effective solutions for retailers to enter the business to consumer (B2C) global eCommerce market. GlobalShopex’s integrations allow the international customer to seamlessly checkout on the merchant’s websites and ship worldwide. GlobalShopex handles the international checkout, taking on 100% risk of fraud and chargebacks and provides a total landed cost in local currency, international payment processing, customer service in multiple languages, and international shipping on behalf of its retail clients. For more information on Cross border eCommerce solutions, go to http://www.globalshopex.com.
Alvaro Lazo
GlobalShopex Director of Business Development
+1 786-867-6880
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Globalshopex: Easy to integrate e-commerce logistics solution