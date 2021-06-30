Business Ready Community Grant Rules Now Final

New rules for the Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program have been promulgated and can be found on the Secretary of State's Administrative Rules page at rules.wyo.gov.

Additional details about the BRC program are available on the Wyoming Business Council's website at wyomingbusiness.org/brc.

For more information or questions, contact Julie Kozlowski, Investment Division Director, at julie.kozlowski@wyo.gov.

BUSINESS READY COMMUNITY (BRC) GRANT AND LOAN PROGRAM

The Wyoming Business Council administers the BRC grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities. Council staff thoroughly review and vet each application, conduct in-person or virtual site visits, and present to a board subcommittee prior to making final recommendations to the full board.

Cities, towns, counties, joint powers boards, and the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes are eligible to apply for funding through this program. Public infrastructure eligible for funding includes water, sewer, roads, airports, rights of way, telecommunications, land, spec buildings, amenities within a business park, industrial park, industrial site or business district, landscaping, recreation and educational facilities, and other physical projects in support of primary economic and educational development.

