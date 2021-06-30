Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,618 in the last 365 days.

Business Ready Community Grant Rules Now Final

New rules for the Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program have been promulgated and can be found on the Secretary of State's Administrative Rules page at rules.wyo.gov

 

Additional details about the BRC program are available on the Wyoming Business Council's website at wyomingbusiness.org/brc.

 

For more information or questions, contact Julie Kozlowski, Investment Division Director, at julie.kozlowski@wyo.gov.

 

BUSINESS READY COMMUNITY (BRC) GRANT AND LOAN PROGRAM  

The Wyoming Business Council administers the BRC grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities. Council staff thoroughly review and vet each application, conduct in-person or virtual site visits, and present to a board subcommittee prior to making final recommendations to the full board.    

 

Cities, towns, counties, joint powers boards, and the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes are eligible to apply for funding through this program. Public infrastructure eligible for funding includes water, sewer, roads, airports, rights of way, telecommunications, land, spec buildings, amenities within a business park, industrial park, industrial site or business district, landscaping, recreation and educational facilities, and other physical projects in support of primary economic and educational development.

Community , Business

You just read:

Business Ready Community Grant Rules Now Final

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.