The Supreme Court of South Carolina

MEDIA CONTACT: Office of Public Information (803) 734-1584 mvjones@sccourts.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Supreme Court of South Carolina Clerk of Court Daniel E. Shearouse Receives Highest Professional and Civilian Honors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (June 30, 2021) –Supreme Court of South Carolina Clerk of Court Daniel E. Shearouse was recognized by his state and his profession with the highest possible honors for his many years of dedicated service to the Court. In a ceremony held June 16 in the courtroom of the Supreme Court, Mr. Shearouse received both the Order of the Palmetto and the National Conference of Appellate Court Clerks’ (NCACC) J.O. Sentell Award. The Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor awarded to citizens of South Carolina for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance, was presented by Governor Henry D. McMaster.

The NCACC’s J.O. Sentell Award was presented by Edythe Nash Gaiser, Clerk of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia and president of NCACC. The J.O. Sentell award annually recognizes one appellate court clerk who has shown dedicated service and contributed in a substantial way to the educational and business objectives of the organization. South Carolina Court of Appeals Clerk of Court Jenny A. Kitchings, who also serves as the NCAAC Awards Committee Chair, offered some remarks about the selection of Mr. Shearouse for this award, including his role in hosting the 2012 Annual Meeting of the NCACC in Charleston, South Carolina, and his service as the President of the NCACC during 2018 - 2019.

During the ceremony, Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty reflected on Mr. Shearouse’s service and impact on the Judicial Branch.

“Dan, over the years, your role as Clerk of Court has required you to be many things to us,” said Chief Justice Beatty. “A leader, teacher, mentor, planner, advisor, and much more – and you have fulfilled these duties with dedication, integrity, and when needed, a healthy dose of humor. Today we recognize you, and it’s well deserved.”

Retired Chief Justices Jean Hoefer Toal and Costa M. Pleicones were also recognized and made remarks regarding Mr. Shearouse's career.

The ceremony was attended by current and former Supreme Court Justices, officers and members of the NCACC, friends, family, and other members of the legal community. During this ceremony, Mr. Shearouse recognized Rebecca, his wife of 35 years, and their four daughters, for the support and encouragement they have provided during his career.

Mr. Shearouse received a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clemson University and a juris doctor degree from University of South Carolina School of Law. For three years, he served on active duty in the U.S. Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps. In 1983, he began his career with the Supreme Court of South Carolina as a staff attorney, was appointed as the chief staff attorney in 1986, and was ultimately appointed as the Clerk of Court in October 1998. During his almost 23 years of service as the Clerk of Court, he has served under four chief justices.

In addition to his remarkable civil service, Mr. Shearouse served his country for 29 years as a member of the United States Army, serving both on active duty and in the reserves, ultimately retiring in the rank of Colonel. His last two assignments were as the Commander of the 12th Legal Support Organization located at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and as the Staff Judge Advocate for the 108th Training Command (formerly Division) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina will announce the selection of a new Clerk of Court today.

Left to Right: Justice John Cannon Few, Justice John W. Kittredge, Clerk of Court Daniel E. Shearouse, Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty, Justice Kaye G. Hearn, and Justice George C. James, Jr.

Gov. Henry McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Clerk of Court Daniel E. Shearouse. The Order of the Palmetto is the state’s highest civilian honor awarded to citizens of South Carolina for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance.

The NCACC’s J.O. Sentell Award was presented by Edythe Nash Gaiser (left), Clerk of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia and president of National Conference of Appellate Court Clerks (NCAAC), to Supreme Court of South Carolina Clerk of Court Daniel E. Shearouse (center). South Carolina Court of Appeals Clerk of Court Jenny A. Kitchings (right), who serves as the NCAAC Awards Committee Chair, offered some remarks about the selection of Mr. Shearouse for the award.

