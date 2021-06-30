TCEQ approves fines totaling $756,276

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $686,684 against 27 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: seven air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, one municipal solid waste, eight municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, four public water system, one utility certification, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste and one public water system.

In addition, on June 22 and 29, the executive director approved penalties totaling $69,592 against 21 entities.

TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for July 14, 2021.