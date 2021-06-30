Nestlé USA expanding operations in Cherokee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Nestlé USA, a leading food and beverage company, today unveiled plans to expand operations in Cherokee County. The $100 million investment will create approximately 160 new jobs.

A division of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nestlé USA’s portfolio includes brands such as STOUFFER’S, COFFEE MATE, DIGIORNO and NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE.

Opened in 1980 and located at 2132 Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, the Nestlé USA factory produces premium-quality frozen food entrees for Stouffer’s and LEAN CUISINE and will expand that ability with the addition of a new production line and the expansion of the existing production line.

Individuals interested in joining the Nestlé USA team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“The frozen food category has been growing for the last few years, and the pandemic has only increased that trend. As people spent more time at home, they rediscovered the convenience, value and great taste of frozen foods. Our investment in the Gaffney factory will ensure that we can continue to meet consumer demand for two of our most popular and well-known brands – Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine.” -Nestlé USA Gaffney Factory Manager Nicole Caldwell

“Nestlé USA’s decision to continue investing in South Carolina shows that companies find the recipe they need to be successful here. Every one of these jobs will have an impact on Cherokee County, and we thank this great company for their commitment to our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Taking care of existing industry is a critical part of South Carolina’s economic development mission. When companies like Nestlé USA decide to expand, investing $100 million dollars, it shows we are doing a lot of things right. We congratulate Nestlé USA on this investment and 160 new jobs and look forward to watching the company grow for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Agribusiness is South Carolina’s largest industry, and companies like Nestlé USA are helping it grow to even greater heights. We welcome this expansion and the jobs and supply chain opportunities it will create.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“Nestlé USA is making a $100 million investment in their Gaffney facility, further demonstrating their commitment to Cherokee County. Their expansion is exciting for us and encouraging for the future of food processing in our region." -Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer