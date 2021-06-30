Fintel Provides Investors with Ownership Data to Identify Securities with Highest Levels of Institutional Accumulation
Fintel’s Ownership Explorer showcases companies attracting new institutional investmentNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed an advanced quantitative modeling Ownership Explorer to find companies that are attracting the highest levels of new institutional investment.
“Institutional support is an important factor to consider when investing,” said Wilton Risenhoover, founder and CEO of Fintel. “Our Ownership Explorer analyzes changes to a security’s owners count and allocation in order to pinpoint those that have high levels of institutional accumulation. This helps retail investors identify potential profit opportunities.”
Institutional accumulation refers to securities being bought by professional and institutional investors such as hedge funds, mutual funds, and pensions. The buying and selling actions of professional and institutional investors can correlate to the stock’s price rising or falling. Taking note of the level of institutional investment helps retail investors make profitable decisions.
The Ownership Explorer features the Ownership Accumulation Score, which is the result of a proprietary model that uses a number of factors. This model includes the increase in the number of disclosed owners and the changes in average allocation across disclosed owners. The number ranges from 0 to 100, with higher numbers indicating a higher level of accumulation to its peers, and 50 being the average.
The Ownership Explorer leaderboard features the Owners Count, which is the total number of entities that have disclosed positions in the company; the Owners Count Percent Change, which is the percent change in this count during the last 90 days; the Average Allocation, which is the average portfolio allocation disclosed by all owners of the security; and the Allocation Change (%), which is the average percent change in allocation between in the last 90 days.
Securities with highest level of institutional accumulation as of 6/29:
* TNL - Travel + Leisure Co (99.94)
* IMCC - IM Cannabis Corp. (99.64)
* MAPS - WM Technology, Inc. Class A (99.41)
* JEPI - JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (99.31)
* HIMS - Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (99.16)
The Ownership Score ranges from 0 to 100, with higher numbers indicating a higher level of accumulation relative to its peers.
In addition to the Ownership Explorer leaderboard, data-driven retail investors that subscribe to Fintel.io have access to comprehensive ownership data of US institutions, mutual funds, and ETFs targeting equities and bonds in mature, emerging, and frontier markets. The platform also provides insight into mutual funds and EFTs that are shorting stocks, and allows users to track activist hedge funds to uncover potential profit.
For more information visit https://fintel.io.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 3500 funds and over 500,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings (including SEC, LSE, ASX, and SGX). Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit https://finpedia.co.
