Traditional Missoko Bwiti Iboga Pre-Initiations offered outside of Gabon
Ryan “Ghenigho” Rich of Root Healing and Steven “Moubengui” Callahan of Iboga Healing are offering Bwiti Iboga Pre-Initiation ceremonies outside of Gabon.
The Bwiti initiation is an ancient ceremony meant to connect you to the Bwiti, nature, the truth, and who you truly are. It is truly an honor to be empowered to offer the Pre-initiation ceremony.”USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Root Healing and Iboga Healing are pleased to share that they will be offering traditional Missoko Bwiti Pre-initiation ceremonies both together and separately depending upon the retreat and location.
— Ryan "Ghenigo" Rich
Iboga, the Godfather of all plant medicines, is the world’s most powerful healing tool. The Bwiti have been working with Iboga for thousands of years and their Initiation ceremony is one of the most profound life-changing experiences a person can have. Many documentaries, films, and articles have been written about this ritual due to the growing popularity of plant medicine. However, much of this press has been focused on a newer form of Bwiti which has merged with Christianity and French Colonialist beliefs. In reality, most Bwiti had to go into hiding to protect their tradition from the colonialists. We are lucky that today, it is safe for the Missoko Bwiti to share their tradition and offer their powerful healing ceremonies with the world. The Pre-initiation is nearly identical to the Missoko Bwiti Initiation, except full initiations must be done in Gabon. Pre-initiation is a wonderful gift for those who wish to prepare spiritually for the full initiation and those who may not be able to go to Gabon for whatever reason.
“In our modern world, we have separated ourselves from nature and replaced our rituals and traditions from a celebration of nature, truth, and life to one that worships the material and self-generated insecurities. The Bwiti initiation is an ancient ceremony meant to connect you to the Bwiti (study of life itself), nature, the truth, and who you truly are. It is truly an honor to be authorized to offer the Pre-initiation ceremony to people outside of Gabon and be with them during the most profound moment of their lives.”
Ryan “Ghenigho” Rich of Root Healing
“Having performed Bwiti pre-initiations for dozens of people. This is truly a special experience, allowing you to dive deep into personal healing. These ceremonies are designed to break us free from childhood trauma and also face the truth about life. Bwiti initiations offer a deep grounding into yourself and clear the old patterns that hold us back”
Steven “Moubengui” Callahan of Iboga Healing
Both Steven “Moubengui” Callahan and Ryan “Ghenigho” Rich are traditional Missoko Bwiti Iboga Providers trained and empowered by 10th Generation Bwiti Shaman Moughenda. They are currently the only Iboga Providers empowered to do Pre-Initiations.
Steven “Moubengui” Callahan has been working as an Iboga Provider for over 8 years and is one of the most experienced people working with “the medicine” outside of Gabon. He also offers traditional psycho-spiritual retreats via Iboga Healing.
Ryan “Ghenigho” Rich also offers Iboga-Assisted-Detox alongside Moughenda and a medical team via Root Healing. Ryan also serves as a liaison, helping connect people to Moughendas Village for full initiations, Rites of Passage, and Iboga Provider training via Iboga Retreat Center.
Ryan "Ghenigho" Rich
