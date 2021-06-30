The Human Trafficking Unit of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Investigations Division made several noteworthy arrests in Coryell County this week.

Angelena Yvonne Cedillo (Mata), 45, of Gatesville

Angelena Yvonne Cedillo (Mata), 45, of Gatesville was arrested by investigators with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding warrant for Continuous Trafficking of Persons during execution of an unrelated search warrant at her residence. Cedillo (Mata) was transported to the Coryell County Jail without incident.

Elijah Jerry Keller, 58, of Gatesville

Elijah Jerry Keller, 58, of Gatesville was arrested by investigators with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding warrant for Continuous Trafficking of Persons after an unrelated search warrant was executed at his residence. Keller was not at home when the search took place but was taken into custody shortly afterwards when he was found walking along the roadside. Keller was transported to the Coryell County Jail without incident.

Castlee Noble, 54, of Gatesville

Castlee Noble, 54, of Gatesville was arrested by investigators with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding warrant for Trafficking of Persons during execution of an unrelated search warrant at his residence. Noble was transported to the Coryell County Jail without incident.

William Henderson, 66, of Troy

William Henderson, 66, of Troy was arrested pursuant to an outstanding warrant for Continuous Trafficking of Persons and Trafficking of Persons Under 18 years of Age, and was transported to the Coryell County Jail without incident.

Lorenzo Ford, 58, of Gatesville

Lorenzo Ford, 58, of Gatesville was arrested by investigators with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office pursuant to an outstanding warrant for Continuous Trafficking of Persons warrant, while he was attending a District Court hearing in Coryell County on an unrelated criminal charge. Ford was already in custody of the Coryell County Jail.

Stephen Earl Williams, 65, of Gatesville

Stephen Earl Williams, 65, of Gatesville was arrested by investigators with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office pursuant to an outstanding warrant for Continuous Trafficking of Persons during execution of an unrelated search warrant at his residence. Williams was transported to the Coryell County Jail without incident.

These arrest warrants resulted from a request for investigative assistance from the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, regarding a large-scale narcotics investigation that had a connection with sex trafficking offenses involving minor children.