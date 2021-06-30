Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Exclusive Interview Released from Rolls Royce Plc, Speaker at SMi's 15th Annual Defence Export Conference

SMi Reports: Exclusive interview with Warren Bayliss at Rolls Royce Plc released ahead of 15th Annual Defence Exports Conference in London on the 15-6 September

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defence Exports Conference will return as the leading event for industry professionals and government officials from around the world, dealing with defence trade compliance on the 15th and 16th September 2021. Delegates will hear from government speakers and senior international trade compliance professionals from around the world on regulation controls including ITAR, EAR, ECR, Dual-Use and the Wassenaar Arrangement.

Interested parties can register at: http://www.defence-exports.com/PR3

SMi Group caught up with Warren Bayliss, Global Head of Export Controls – Defence at Rolls Royce Plc to discuss current developments, priorities, and what he will be speaking on at the upcoming conference. Below is a snapshot of the interview:

Q. What is your role and what perspective do you bring to the conference?

A. “Warren Bayliss is the Global Head of Export Controls for Rolls-Royce’s Defence Business. He leads a global team of 17 professionals and is responsible for all Defence Exports to over 100 customers around the world. Warren also oversees the internal compliance program for the Defence Business and provides expert advice, guidance, and support to the business on a range of Defence Export and licencing matters”.

Q. Why do you think there is a clear need for a forum to discuss export controls, and what excites you most about this year’s programme?

A. “It has never been a more important time to have professional international trade compliance and export control specialists to help protect Company interests and support international business development. No longer are such professionals regarded as business blockers and expensive overhead costs. They are now essential for Companies involved in Defence Exports!”

Warren will be presenting on: The Challenges of Managing Export-Controlled Technology for Today’s Export Control Practitioners in an Ever Increasing and Sophisticated World of IT Solutions, covering:
• New IT developments: opportunities but also threats for compliance
• The challenge of regulating access to military controlled technology
• Balancing the need for pace and business flexibility versus compliance
• The risks and opportunities of new IT solutions, including offloading and outsourcing
• Automation in export controls

Defence Exports 2021 will feature 20+ expert speakers presenting at the conference on global trade compliance efficiency. Visit the website http://www.defence-exports.com/PR3
to download the event brochure/agenda.
Sponsors & Exhibitors: FTI Consulting, OCR International and Pillsbury
For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick, Director at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.

For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing at ssapal@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6162.

SMi’s 15th Annual Defence Exports Conference
Conference: 15th – 16 September 2021
Workshops A and B: 14 September 2021
Workshops C and D: 17 September 2021
London, UK
http://www.defence-exports.com/PR3
#DefenceExports


About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.

Simi Sapal
SMi Group
02078276000
email us here

