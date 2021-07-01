MeFOTO, MeVIDEO and INDURO consolidate under Benro
This opportunity sets Benro up for future growth with a broad range of solutions for content creators, livestreamers, filmmakers and photographers.
We realize that space in a creator’s bag is very valuable. We intend to have our gear earn its rightful place and always be within reaching distance for every type of creative challenge or opportunity”WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benro, a global leader in the photo and video space has been busy planning for future success.
— Andy Liu, son of Benro founder Hao “Leo” Liu
The MeFOTO, MeVIDEO and INDURO brands have been manufactured at Benro’s facility and have now merged their product design and innovation resources, becoming available as “Super” Collections under the Benro brand. Long favorites of traveling photographers and content creators who appreciated their range of features and thoughtful design aesthetic, the move consolidates and unifies the MeFOTO, MeVIDEO, INDURO and Benro design and innovation teams in order to share best practices and resources within the state-of-the-art Benro manufacturing facilities.
Benro has long been committed to providing support to a global community of creators in the photography and filmmaking spaces as well as the ever-expanding universe of content creators who need support systems to tell their unique and diverse stories. The range of technology available today makes it simpler than ever for a creative individual at any experience level to pick up a device and begin sharing their vision. This also represents a growth opportunity as creators look to add tools that enable them to maximize what’s possible.
“We are in an age of 24/7/24 image storytelling and story-sharing. This means that a creator can literally pick up their favorite device at any hour and with the right accessories, begin capturing content. These creators will be needing not just traditional support accessories like tripods and heads but also lights and modifiers and a wide range of flexible connection devices to hold peripherals like audio recording gear and additional smart devices or wireless transmitters. Benro will have all this and more coming very shortly with the goal of providing a complete content creation ecosystem allowing for infinite flexibility and incredible value.” – Jan Lederman, MAC Group President
“We realize that space in a creator’s gear bag is very valuable. We intend to have our gear earn its rightful place and always be within reaching distance for every type of creative challenge or opportunity.” – Andy Liu, son of Benro founder Hao “Leo” Liu
“We are in a new Renaissance of storytelling as content creation continues its stratospheric growth. We have never seen such an incredible level of creativity coming from such a diverse range of experience levels. Anticipating our creators’ needs with the most comprehensive range of products, kits, education and support is our top priority.” – Brian Hynes, Benro Product Marketing Manager
For more details on this and other upcoming product news, please contact Brian Hynes, Benro Brand Marketing Manager at brianh@macgroupus.com
About Benro
Originally founded in 1996 as a cooperative tripod manufacturer, Benro developed and began marketing its own brand name - Benro Professional Tripods and Heads in 2002. Since that time Benro Precision Photography Industry Co. Ltd. has received numerous accolades and awards for product and design features. Benro continuously strives to develop lighter, stronger and more versatile products to meet the needs of the most demanding professional photographers and filmmakers. The Benro mission is simple: to design and build products that exceed the needs of demanding photographers and filmmakers worldwide. Benro products are exclusively distributed by MAC Group in the USA.
About MAC Group
33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
Colleen Carlisle Nicholas
MAC Group
+1 914-784-2678
email us here