Susan Lein 1948-2021

 

Susan Carolyn Lein, 72, a resident of Stone Lake, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on June 27th, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones.

She is survived by her husband, Curtiss Lein; her children, Cyndi (David) Kuhnert, Stephanie (Damian) Duncan, Matthew Lein, Rebecca Lein (Michael Giovannetti), Brian Lein; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Casey) Galerneau, Katherine (Aaron) Rossman, Amanda (Sean) Hasselstrom, Joseph Kuhnert, Anissa Duncan, Adrian Duncan; Great Grandchildren, McKenna and Preston Rossman, Kenneth and Liliana Galerneau; Sister, Kathy (Mike) Obeidzinski; her beloved cat, Lulu; and many cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandra Keogh; and nephew, Daniel Keogh.

Susan was born December 7th, 1948, to Arvo and Violet Wilson. She graduated from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities in 1971 with a degree in English and Journalism. She earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of North Dakota School of Law, with distinction, in 1983. Upon graduating, she relocated to Hayward, Wisconsin and has practiced law alongside her husband and son at Lein Law Offices, LLP. She has also served as Sawyer County Family Court Commissioner. Beyond her accolades, she was most proud of her five children. 

Susan was an avid traveler with a yearly trip to Mexico always on her mind.  When not in Mexico, she was already planning her next trip to Mexico with those she loved. 

She will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew her.

The visitation will be held Thursday, July 1st from 11:00AM – 1:00PM at Bratley-Nelson Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asks that donations be given to the Northwoods Humane Society in Hayward, Wisconsin.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com/obituary/Susan-Lein

