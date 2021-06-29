2021-06-29 13:47:52.507 St. Charles Resident's Favorite Lottery Numbers Pay Off

2021-06-29 13:47:52.507

Jacklyn Bornhop of St. Charles has played the Missouri Lottery’s Show Me Cash game for quite a while. On June 13, a set of numbers she’d been playing for three years matched all five numbers drawn to win $319,500.

As she purchases a ticket for most draws, Bornhop checks the Draw Game’s winning numbers on her phone daily to see how she fared. After the June 13 drawing, she saw a familiar set of numbers display on her screen.

“I was in awe,” she said. “It was unbelievable. I checked it over and over.”

She purchased her winning ticket at Schnucks Market, 1950 Zumbehl Road, in St. Charles. A second winning ticket for the June 13 drawing was sold in Washington, and the two winners split the total jackpot of $639,000.

So far, in 2021 there have been 25 jackpot-winning Show Me Cash tickets sold. These 25 tickets’ prizes amount to over $3.6 million, with an average value of $144,000.

Winners of all games in St. Charles County received more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes in the last fiscal year. Retailers in the county received over $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $11.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county. A detailed list of these programs is available at MOLottery.com