Nestlé Purina PetCare to invest $182 Million in King William County

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, a leading manufacturer of pet care products, will invest $182 million to expand its manufacturing operation in King William County to support growing consumer demand. Purina will add 138,000 square feet to increase capacity and enhance business operations in the U.S. and Canada for its Tidy Cats litter products, including the LightWeight formulas such as Free & Clean Unscented. The project will also include an additional 100,000 square feet of warehouse space leading to more efficient logistics management and expedited delivery of products to pets and pet owners. The factory expansion is expected to be completed by late 2023. “Nestlé Purina PetCare has been a vital contributor to King William County’s economy for more than two decades, and this major investment further solidifies its commitment to the community,” said Governor Northam. “With multiple operations across Virginia, Nestlé is an important partner to our Commonwealth, and we look forward to supporting this global company and household brand in its next chapter of growth.” Governor Northam met with the company CEO at Nestlé’s headquarters in Switzerland during his international marketing mission to Europe last month. Located in Virginia since 1997, Purina is King William County’s largest employer. The expansion in King William, which is part of the company’s network of 21 existing manufacturing facilities across the United States, is part of a broader growth plan for Purina, which has recently announced new factories in other states. “Nestlé Purina PetCare’s significant capital investment and growing operation reinforce Virginia’s world-class business assets that attract and retain high-caliber manufacturers,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with this world-renowned company and remain confident in Purina’s continued success in King William County.” “The investment in Virginia provides an exciting opportunity to strengthen our operations in King William,” said Purina Factory Manager Travis Gumbs. “We are committed to delivering the innovative litter solutions cat owners trust, with a continued focus on safety and sustainability in our operations. We are proud to be part of the King William community and look forward to many more opportunities to make a positive impact for pets and people.” Founded in 1894, Purina manufactures some of the world’s most trusted and popular pet food, treats, and litter products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast, and Tidy Cats. Together, these brands feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. Purina has more than 500 scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts that work to drive pet nutrition forward and has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring people and pets together. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global and statewide leader in nutrition, health, and wellness that employs more than 1,000 associates across the Commonwealth. In addition to Nestlé Purina’s expanding pet food facility in King William, Nestlé maintains its U.S. headquarters in Arlington, operates a health sciences facility in Alexandria, and manages Nespresso facilities in Arlington and McLean. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with King William County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $2 million Virginia Investment Performance Grant, a performance-based incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies. “We are extremely pleased that Nestlé Purina has chosen to expand its operations in King William County, guaranteeing jobs and investment in our community for years to come,” said Interim County Administrator Steve Hudgins. “This exciting announcement is the culmination of a year’s worth of concerted effort with VEDP and Nestlé Purina to solidify this expansion and investment in King William,” said Ed Moren, member of the King William County Board of Supervisors and project liaison. “Purina’s decision to expand its King William operation is fantastic news for our region,” said Senator Thomas K. Norment, Jr. “With the number of households with cats continuing to grow, this facility promises to provide secure jobs in manufacturing and distribution for generations.” “Congratulations to Nestlé Purina PetCare on the expansion of its manufacturing operation in King William County, which will enable the company to increase production to meet customer demand,” said Delegate Scott A. Wyatt. “I am pleased to see Purina continue its investment in King William County and utilize a Virginia Investment Performance Grant, leading to economic development in the County. I wish Purina continued growth and success.”