Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,673 in the last 365 days.

M-139 closure starts Tuesday at Rocky Weed Road for Buckhorn Creek culvert replacement

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Berrien

HIGHWAY: M-139

CLOSEST CITY: Benton Harbor and Berrien Springs

START DATE: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $1.8 million to replace the Buckhorn Creek box culvert under M-139 just north of Rocky Weed Road. Work includes rebuilding a quarter mile of M-139, concrete curb and gutter replacement, and grading and restoration work, as well as drainage, guardrail, and sign upgrades.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve erosion issues and the drainage path for Buckhorn Creek, as well as the sight distance for motorists on M-139.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: During the project, businesses and driveways will remain open and accessible to local traffic, but there will be detours posted for through traffic.

Motorists will be detoured around the project area on Linco Road, Hollywood Road, and John Beers Road.

I-94 traffic heading to M-139 will be detoured to Napier Avenue, east to US-31, then south to M-139. US-31 traffic heading to M-139 will be detoured north on US-31, west on Napier Avenue, then west on I-94 to M-139.

You just read:

M-139 closure starts Tuesday at Rocky Weed Road for Buckhorn Creek culvert replacement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.