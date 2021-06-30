M-139 closure starts Tuesday at Rocky Weed Road for Buckhorn Creek culvert replacement

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Berrien

HIGHWAY: M-139

CLOSEST CITY : Benton Harbor and Berrien Springs

START DATE: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $1.8 million to replace the Buckhorn Creek box culvert under M-139 just north of Rocky Weed Road. Work includes rebuilding a quarter mile of M-139, concrete curb and gutter replacement, and grading and restoration work, as well as drainage, guardrail, and sign upgrades.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve erosion issues and the drainage path for Buckhorn Creek, as well as the sight distance for motorists on M-139.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: During the project, businesses and driveways will remain open and accessible to local traffic, but there will be detours posted for through traffic.

Motorists will be detoured around the project area on Linco Road, Hollywood Road, and John Beers Road.

I-94 traffic heading to M-139 will be detoured to Napier Avenue, east to US-31, then south to M-139. US-31 traffic heading to M-139 will be detoured north on US-31, west on Napier Avenue, then west on I-94 to M-139.