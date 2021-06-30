Video update for I-69 Rebuilding Michigan project in Eaton and Calhoun counties

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

Fast facts: - Watch the new MDOT YouTube video explaining the I-69 Rebuilding Michigan project in Calhoun and Eaton counties. - Visit the project website for more information and visual aids, including alternate route maps and additional links to project-related information. - Subscribe to the I-69 rebuilding project e-mail list.

June 24, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation has produced a video explaining the three-year Rebuilding Michigan project to rebuild 25 miles of I-69 in Calhoun and Eaton counties.

Work this year includes rebuilding northbound and southbound I-69 from Ainger Road in Olivet to Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County. Several smaller projects that would have taken a decade to complete were combined into one larger project under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program. Under that program, the one larger project will be completed in three years, increasing efficiencies and reducing costs for taxpayers and delays for motorists.

Work this year is anticipated to be completed for the season by Monday, Nov. 15. Throughout the project, one lane of I-69 will be open in each direction using crossovers, and access to interchange ramps will be maintained except when short-duration closures are required for rebuilding work. County road closures over I-69 will be required to accommodate bridge repairs.

This is the first year of a three-year, $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 in Calhoun and Eaton counties. The entire project includes rebuilding 25 miles of I-69 and six interchanges, replacing the 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94, repairing 26 bridges, and making drainage and safety improvements from south of I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County, to Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County. In addition, crews will repave the Turkeyville Rest Area and carpool lot, as well as the Potterville Rest Area. The overall project is expected to be finished in November 2023.