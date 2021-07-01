Strategist Lori Hamilton sharing experience on “The Art of Business Transformation”

The power of direct observation

Quantitative insights give us the big picture – how many, how often, what happened. Qualitative insights give us the details – the opportunities & obstacles we encounter in our experience with brands.”
— Lori Hamilton
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategist and successful entrepreneur, Lori Hamilton, is sharing a series designed to help you transform the way you look at your business and evaluate the practices you use to run it. Her company, Prosperity Productions, is dedicated to helping other entrepreneurs create and build their projects and businesses using insight and intention. With this goal in mind, Hamilton created, “The Art of Business Transformation,” a detailed approach to creating positive change within a company structure can be found at prosperityproductionsinc.com.

In part one, Hamilton explained the power of “Tapping Into the Power of People.” She talks about using your own passion to excite and inspire the people around you as you all work towards a common goal. In part two, she discusses the benefits of broadening your perspective using research. She goes on to explain that professionals often ignore the power of observation. Favoring quantitative research over qualitative, when in reality, we should be using both.
She explains ways in which to use both quantitative and qualitative research to understand your customer’s needs and wants. For instance, she offers a list of key qualitative questions to ask your customer to gain insight into their world such as:
-- What makes you feel successful?
-- Tell me a positive or negative story about a product or service that impacted your life.
-- What do you wish the company understood about you?

Information like this can then be combined with quantitative research to help you develop a bigger picture and avoid missing potentially important details.
For more information on Hamilton’s Art of Business Transformation, and resources and case studies on the value of qualitative research in your business, visit prosperityproductionsinc.com.

About Lori:
As Founder and President of Prosperity Productions, Hamilton has worked as a marketing strategist, researcher, and creative consultant for more than 20 years. Her work has generated over $3 billion in incremental business for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Having worked across a wide range of categories and industries, her clients include Google, ConAgra, Intuit, Rubbermaid, Deloitte Consulting, CitiBank, MetLife, Accenture, Herman Miller, USG, Russell Athletic, Blue Diamond, Johnson Controls, Microsoft, Garanimals, Carter’s/Oshkosh, United Technologies, The Home Depot, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis. Lori holds a B.A. in Linguistics from UCLA and has won 54 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including five Best of Shows and a Clio. Lori has taught Insights and Innovation at Columbia University.

Brand Attributes vs Brand Significance

